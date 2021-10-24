Boosted Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $388,480.67 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.49 or 0.00010522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 121.7% higher against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $388,480.67 and approximately $34,877.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00069584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00071418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00102874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,788.33 or 1.00163153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.85 or 0.06621832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

