Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boyd Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

