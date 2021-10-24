Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$284.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$260.00 to C$284.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$262.29.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$256.00 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$246.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$232.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.06.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$531.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

