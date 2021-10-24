Brahman Capital Corp. Has $50.85 Million Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Brahman Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,271 shares during the period. The Brink’s accounts for about 3.8% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned approximately 1.33% of The Brink’s worth $50,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 231.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Brink’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,818 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Brink’s by 552.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 1.54.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

