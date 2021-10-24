Bread Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $18.91 million and $1.80 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00201036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00101511 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.