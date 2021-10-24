Brent Hyder Sells 2,708 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $782,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 26th, Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $143,344.00.
Shares of CRM opened at $292.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.42 billion, a PE ratio of 117.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $295.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
