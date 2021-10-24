Brent Hyder Sells 2,708 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $782,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $143,344.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $292.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.42 billion, a PE ratio of 117.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $295.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

