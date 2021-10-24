Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.29.

MNRL opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 2.26.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 736.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.