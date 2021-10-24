Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 11881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

