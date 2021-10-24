Brokerages Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Athersys reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

ATHX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 914,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.03.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.