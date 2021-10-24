Brokerages Anticipate GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

GCMG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. 116,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,620. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.03. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

