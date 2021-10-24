Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE:AJX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,071. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $329.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 100.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

