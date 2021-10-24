Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. NVIDIA posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.22.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $227.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.96. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $231.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

