Brokerages Anticipate TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink cut TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush cut TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,533.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 52,582 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 42.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 194,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 80,912 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

