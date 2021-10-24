Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Billion

Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce sales of $6.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.74 billion and the highest is $6.87 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.01 billion to $28.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.72 billion to $29.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 191.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,217,000.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $44.11. 351,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

