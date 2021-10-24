Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Billion

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce sales of $6.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.74 billion and the highest is $6.87 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.01 billion to $28.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.72 billion to $29.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 191.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,217,000.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $44.11. 351,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.