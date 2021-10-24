Brokerages Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. MetLife reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 94,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 84,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.87. 3,902,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,552. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

