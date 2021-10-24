Brokerages Expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.20). OneSpan reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Worth purchased 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,225.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OneSpan by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in OneSpan by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OneSpan by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $828.75 million, a P/E ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

