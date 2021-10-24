Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.25 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $8.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 893,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Owens Corning by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,722,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.