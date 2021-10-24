Brokerages Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million.
Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $13.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,356,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.
About PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
