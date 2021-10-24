Brokerages Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $13.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,356,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

