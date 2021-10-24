Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Tenneco posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:TEN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 334,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,018. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.55. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

