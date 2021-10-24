Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after acquiring an additional 606,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,855,000 after acquiring an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.44. 4,156,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,042. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

