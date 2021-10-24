Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) PT at $23.33

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOA. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,707. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $506.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

