Brokerages Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Price Target at $169.62

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Citigroup started coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in VMware by 1,944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after buying an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in VMware by 9,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after buying an additional 574,116 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in VMware by 1,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 315,850 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW opened at $167.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

