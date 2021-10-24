Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $39.30 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.