Bunge (NYSE:BG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

