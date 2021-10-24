Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.27

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and traded as high as $36.51. Bunzl shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 92,331 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BZLFY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,369.50.

Get Bunzl alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

About Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.