Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 145.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 304,480 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $70,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $166.76 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average of $143.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.91.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,682 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,664. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

