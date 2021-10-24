Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $96.84

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.84 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 95.50 ($1.25). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.25), with a volume of 21,586 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.89. The stock has a market cap of £716.19 million and a P/E ratio of 47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 15.46.

Get Cairn Homes alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.