California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,988 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% in the first quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 355,011 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345,956 shares during the period. Finally, NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $17,006,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at $43,506,885.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $47.00 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -114.63 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.