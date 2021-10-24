California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.50 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

