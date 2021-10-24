California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.74 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Houlihan Lokey worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after buying an additional 37,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 26,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

