California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.99 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of John Bean Technologies worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,231,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBT opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $161.05.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

