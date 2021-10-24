California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,515 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Umpqua worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 207.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 344,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 232,175 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,715,000 after purchasing an additional 337,490 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

UMPQ stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

