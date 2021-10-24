California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,482 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

