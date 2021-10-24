Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 82.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $726.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 107.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 31.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 23.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

