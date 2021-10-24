Cambridge Bancorp Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will earn $8.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CATC opened at $92.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.98. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

