Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) PT Raised to $96.00 at Raymond James

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CATC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $93.50 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $645.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.98. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

