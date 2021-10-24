Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 187,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $306.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.10 and its 200-day moving average is $286.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

