Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,364 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 20.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $8,686,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

