Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Now Covered by TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $176.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

CNI opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 76.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

