Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Hold

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$169.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNR. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$158.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.65.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$167.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$145.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.47 billion and a PE ratio of 25.27. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$168.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

