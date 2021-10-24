Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a C$121.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$170.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.65.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$167.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$168.54. The stock has a market cap of C$118.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$145.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$138.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In related news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Insiders sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.