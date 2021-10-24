Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 target price (down from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.90.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of CFPUF opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.