Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$12.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFX. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$482.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$4.45 and a 12-month high of C$11.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$334.30 million during the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

