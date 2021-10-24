Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $170.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $167.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.