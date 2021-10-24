Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $186.12

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$186.12 and traded as high as C$202.23. Cargojet shares last traded at C$198.48, with a volume of 47,843 shares.

CJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$300.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$275.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$250.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$198.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$186.28.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.03%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

