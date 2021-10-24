Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Stock Price Up 3.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $255.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carlisle Companies traded as high as $229.19 and last traded at $227.10. Approximately 3,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 299,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.12.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.86.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 701.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $20,605,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

