Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Stock Price Up 3.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $255.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carlisle Companies traded as high as $229.19 and last traded at $227.10. Approximately 3,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 299,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.12.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.86.
In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.
About Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
