Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th.

Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years. Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of -39.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of CRS opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.15. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carpenter Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.