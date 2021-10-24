Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale began coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of Carrefour stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.59. 56,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,782. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.