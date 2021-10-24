Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 22,524 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,524 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $56.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

