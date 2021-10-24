Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 876 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $313.38 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

